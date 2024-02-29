GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Around 20 Indians have sought help to return from the Russia-Ukraine war front: MEA

‘We have also told people not to venture in the war zone or get caught into situations which are difficult,’ spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry said

February 29, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
A Ukrainian National guard deminer searcher for mines during tactical drills at a shooting range in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Feb. 29, 2024.

A Ukrainian National guard deminer searcher for mines during tactical drills at a shooting range in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Feb. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India on Thursday for the first time categorically stated that “around 20” Indians had reached out to the Embassy of India in Moscow seeking help in returning to India. The Ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is in contact with Russia to bring back the Indian nationals in the zone where Russian and Ukrainian forces are clashing. 

“We have an understanding that 20-odd people are stuck. We are trying our level best for their early discharge. We have issued two statements, which you saw. We’ve also told people not to venture in the war zone or get caught into situations which are difficult,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

The MEA had earlier stated that all such cases concerning Indian workers stuck in the war zone near the Ukraine border had been taken up with the Russian authorities and that, as a result, several had been released. But on Thursday, Mr. Jaiswal gave the numbers of Indians who are still caught in the difficult situation. 

“We are in regular touch with Russian authorities both here in New Delhi and also in Moscow,” the spokesperson said. The Hindu had earlier carried a report that at least three Indian nationals had been forced to fight as “army security helpers” for the Russian side. 

The Indian side is aware that several Indian nationals are among the foreign workers helping the Russian armed forces on the war front. According to sources, citizens of Nepal and a few other countries are also on the ground, alongside Indian nationals. Officials could not provide the exact number of Indians within the war zone, working as helpers, but have said “around 20” have sought assistance in returning home. Mr. Jaiswal clarified that India remains “committed” to bringing back its nationals from the Russia-Ukraine war front. 

