HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

“The COAS during his motivational interaction with the troops exhorted them for their continued professionalism.”

September 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to review the forward areas in Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sept. 2, 2023.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to review the forward areas in Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation, Army officials said. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the chief of army staff (COAS) and briefed him about the operational preparedness, the officials said.

“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector. #COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of Line of Control,” they said.

“The COAS during his motivational interaction with the troops exhorted them for their continued professionalism and steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges,” they said on X.

The ADGPI also shared several pictures of the Army chief’s visit to the Rajouri sector.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / LoC tensions

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.