HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armies of India, Vietnam begin 11-day military exercise in Hanoi

December 11, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Indian and Vietnamese Armies began an 11-day military exercise in Vietnam on December 11, in sync with the expanding strategic engagement between the two countries against the backdrop of common concerns over China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.

The aim of the exercise is to foster a collaborative partnership and promote interoperability between the two forces, the Indian Army said.

“The joint exercise will help in promoting understanding and interoperability between the two contingents and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the friendly Armies,” it said.

In reflection of the growing strategic ties, India gifted its in-service missile corvette, INS Kirpan, to Vietnam in July.

Vietnam, an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region.

India has oil-exploration projects in the Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea.

The military exercise — “VINBAX-23” — between the two Armies will take place from December 11 to 21 in Hanoi.

The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel — 39 from an engineer regiment of the Bengal Engineer Group and six from the Army Medical Corps.

The Vietnam People’s Army has deployed 45 personnel for the drill.

VINBAX was instituted in 2018 and the first edition of the joint military exercise was conducted at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

It is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Vietnam.

The last edition was conducted at the Chandimandir military station in August 2022.

“The aim of the exercise is to foster collaborative partnership, promote interoperability and share best practices between the two sides under Chapter VII of UN Charter on Peacekeeping Operations,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“The exercise will be conducted as a command post exercise-cum-field training exercise with focus on deployment and employment of an engineer company and a medical team,” it added.

The Army said the exercise will encourage exchange of ideas and both contingents will jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures.

“Ideas will be exchanged on modern methods to construct roads, culverts, helipads, ammunition shelters and observation posts in operational areas. In addition, rehearsals will be carried out for drills related to combat engineering and combat medical tasks,” it said.

The drill will culminate with a validation exercise, wherein the standards attained by both contingents will be showcased.

“Both sides will conduct technical military operations in accordance with scenarios akin to worldwide deployment of United Nations’ contingents,” the Army said.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.