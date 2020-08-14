Anti-drugs campaign launch in 272 vulnerable districts on Aug. 15

A seven-month-long anti-drugs campaign in 272 districts identified as “vulnerable” by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE) would be launched on Saturday, SJE Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Friday,
On the eve of “Nasha Mukt Bharat” or drug-free India campaign, the Minister addressed district collectors and officials of State governments as well as doctors, NGOs and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers through videoconferencing.
The districts had been identified based on information from the NCB on substance abuse. The campaign will be launched by State governments on Independence Day and carry on till March 31, 2021, a Ministry statement said.
The district and state-level committees formed for the campaign will devise action plans and ensure implementation, it said.
Mr. Gehlot said the Centre was committed towards ending substance abuse, having increased the allocation for the purpose from ₹43 crore in 2017 to ₹260 crore in 2020.
The campaign will include awareness generation, focus on schools and colleges, community outreach, focus on treatment facilities at hospitals and capacity-building for service providers.
On Friday, Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated a building of the National Institute of Social Defence virtually. The building in Dwarka here will serve as the nodal training and research centre for human resource development for drug abuse prevention, welfare of senior citizens and transgenders, prevention of begging and other social defence issues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath