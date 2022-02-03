Annual meeting of Permanent Indus Commission between India, Pak due, says Indus Commissioner

‘Under the Indus Water Treaty, it is mandatory to hold a meeting at least once every year ending March 31’

The annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between India and Pakistan is due, but no schedule has been finalised as of now, India’s Indus Commissioner P.K. Saxena said on Wednesday.

Mr. Saxena was reacting to a Pakistani media report that a delegation, headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, is set to visit Pakistan in March to attend the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission.

“Under the Indus Water Treaty, it is mandatory to hold a meeting at least once every year ending March 31. So the meeting is due. However, no schedule has been finalised till today,” Mr. Saxena told PTI.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers — the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — amounting to around 33 MAF (million acre-feet) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — amounting to around 135 MAF annually are largely for Pakistan.

Under the Treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through a run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation. It also gives the right to Pakistan to raise concerns on the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers.