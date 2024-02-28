GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘YSRCP leader’ makes vain bid on Somireddy with crowbar in Nellore

February 28, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab showing the attacker threatening the TDP team led by Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy with a crowbar, at Kattuvapalli village in Manubolu mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

A YSRCP local leader reportedly made a futile attempt to attack TDP polit bureau member and former Cabinet Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday, sending shockwaves in political circles.

The incident occurred at Kattuvapalli in Manubolu mandal of Nellore district, where the attacker, identified as Venkataiah, allegedly accosted the team led by Mr. Chandramohan Reddy which entered the village to raise awareness on the TDP’s ‘Babu Surety Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ programme. As it happens, the village falls under Sarvepalli constituency, where Mr. Chandramohan Reddy has been the TDP candidate for over a decade.

“The shocking incident was the result of frustration within the ruling party, as many of their sympathisers are joining our party,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy told the media. He also recalled the damage done to the TDP flex banners erected all over the village and the alleged attack on another local leader named Mahendra.

However, the Manubolu police booked cases against five TDP activists, based on a complaint lodged by a rival gang. Cases were booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC 307. The TDP lodged a complaint in Nellore.

