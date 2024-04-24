GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leader Dola Jagan Mohana Rao joins TDP

April 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming Dola Jagan Mohana Rao into the party’s fold in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming Dola Jagan Mohana Rao into the party’s fold in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSRCP senior leader and former chairman of Srikakulam District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Dola Jagan Mohana Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 24 (Wednesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohana Rao’s father Dola Sitaramulu represented Narasannapeta Assembly constituency as an MLA between 1978 and 1983.

Mr. Jagan Mohana Rao, after his association with the Congress for four decades, joined the YSRCP a few years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He contested from Narasannapeta when he was the president of Srikakulam District Congress Committee.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu hailed Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao’s decision to join the TDP. They said that Mr. Sitaramulu’s family had special respect among the people of Srikakulam for their relentless services to the district.

Meanwhile, sources said that Mr. Jagan Mohana Rao’s joining the TDP would help the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance get more votes as he belonged to the Turpu Kapu community, which has a sizeable population in Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Patapatnam and other constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

