Work on new GVMC complex to begin soon at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam

October 28, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to expedite the ongoing works in all major towns and cities, and focus on development of roads as the post-monsoon works had been taken up.

At a review meeting held at his camp office, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the progress achieved in the ongoing works and various other development activities in towns and cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajamahedravaram, Kurnool and Kadapa.

He wanted the officials to conserve water and ensure that the industries coming up on the sea coast used the sea water through desalination.

The officials informed him that works at a cost of ₹3,592 crore, including construction of roads and buildings, drains, water supply, parks, street lights, sewage treatment, civic services and beautification, had been taken up in Visakhapatnam alone in the last four years.

They also explained to the Chief Minister about the new GVMC complex proposed to be constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore in an area of four acres at Mudasarlova and said works would begin on the project soon to develop basic infrastructure.

They said a modern park, a commercial complex at the RTC bus stand, a multi-level car parking facility and sports complexes would come up at Bheemili, Gajuwaka and Anakapalli at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to focus on the widening of roads and measures to improve traffic regulation in view of the growing population of the city.

With regard to Vijayawada, the Chief Minister directed the officials to use modern equipment for cleaning up the surroundings of all the canals traversing through the city. He also asked them to speed up the ongoing works at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smrutivanam project, beautification of the airport road, and along the flood protection wall at Krishnalanka.

Responding to the information given by the officials on the beautification drive taken up at Kambala Cheruvu and its surroundings in Rajamahendravaram, the Chief Minister asked them to also focus on the beautification of the Havelock’s Bridge and fast-track the construction of the flood protection wall in Nellore.

He wanted the officials to form Resident Welfare Associations to maintain the TIDCO houses and focus on water conservation methods in Jagananna colonies.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, Commissioner, Municipal Administration, P. Koteswara Rao, Swachha Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and others were present.