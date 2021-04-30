Andhra Pradesh

Work on ESI hospital to begin today

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Friday said that Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas will kick-start the construction work of the 100-bedded Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospital in Rajamahendravaram city on Saturday.

“Work on the ₹97.98 crore ESI hospital will kick-start on Saturday in front of the paper mill campus. Construction is expected to be completed by the year-end,” said Mr. Bharat. The hospital is being built on a five-acre campus by demolishing the buildings of the paper mill in the city.

In January, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar was supposed to lay the foundation stone for the hospital but the programme had to be postponed due to COVID-19. “Mr. Gangwar will visit the project site sometime in the future,” Mr. Bharat said.

The Central government has granted another 100-bedded ESI hospital at Gopalapuram in West Godavari district in the Rajamahendravaram Parliament constituency.

“The site near the Gopalapuram stone quarry has been finalised for the proposed new ESI hospital,” said Mr. Bharat.

Review meet

The Health Minister will review the existing infrastructure facilities and measures being taken by the East Godavari district authorities to provide timely medical care to COVID-19 patients, at the Collectorate in Kakinada city on Saturday.

