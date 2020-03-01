Will transform Dravidian University into world-class institution: Minister

The State Government is keen on transforming Dravidian University into a world-class institution with the help of the other southern States of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said here on Saturday.

“The university will be provided the required infrastructure in a phased manner and new academic courses will be introduced,” the Minister said.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Mr. Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new academic building and indoor and outdoor stadiums with an outlay of about ₹10 crore.

Addressing the teaching, non-teaching faculty and students at the newly-inaugurated M.S. Subbulakshmi Auditorium on the university campus at Kuppam, Mr Reddy said that by virtue of the university’s location at the tri-state junction, the varsity possessed an extraordinary potential to play a crucial role not only in the fields of academics and linguistics, but also as a centre of learning in science, engineering and technology.

“An action plan would be readied and submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. While it was the late N.T. Rama Rao who conceived and executed the idea of the Dravidian University in this backward region, the varsity saw fantastic growth during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s government. Now, Mr Jagan is committed to continuing the legacy of YSR,” Mr. Reddy said.

Strengthening students

The Minister said that the State Government’s move to introduce English-medium education would be a boon to the students of the backward regions and lead to strengthening them with competitive skills.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa said that the long-pending demand for a degree college at Mallanur near Kuppam would be brought to the notice of the State Government. He said that he was ready to contribute to Dravidian University’s development through his MPLADS.

Vice-Chancellor G. Lokanatha Reddy said that ₹3 crore would be spent on widening the roads on the university campus, and construction of indoor and outdoor stadiums and academic building would be expedited. “In coordination with the governments of neighboring southern States, new courses in linguistics would be introduced, apart from strengthening research activities,” he said.