V.R. Siddhartha College of Engineering in Vijayawada gets Deemed to be University status

March 14, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) in Vijayawada has been declared an institution Deemed to be University by the Union Ministry of Education under the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956.

At a press conference on March 14 (Thursday), the principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said the focus of the institution would be on providing multi-disciplinary and holistic education in the faculties of Engineering, Technology, Science, Social Science, Arts, Humanities, Sports and other disciplines besides transforming it into a research and teaching intensive university over a period of time and adopting provisions of the New Education Policy 2020 and providing high quality teaching and research, recognised nationally and internationally.

He said emphasis would also be on providing higher education facilitating excellence and innovation at under-graduate, post-graduate and research degree levels and engage in inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary teaching conforming to the concept of a university.

Mr. Ratna Prasad informed that admissions into first year Engineering in VRSEC for the year 2024 would be made under the Deemed to be University status, in accordance with the rules and regulations of the UGC. “The existing students studying in the college will continue to be in the present system of affiliation to JNTU-Kakinada till they complete their courses on the existing fee structure and other regulations,” he explained.

Secretary of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) P. Lakshmana Rao said the primary goal of the Deemed to be University would be to translate the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and achieve the goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ with thrust on innovation, startup incubation centres, technology development centres, and entrepreneurship, thus contributing to social transformation.

President of the Siddhartha Academy C. Nageswara Rao, loint secretary N. Lalitha Prasad, treasurer S. Venkateswara Rao and vice-president and convener of the college M. Rajaiah were also present at the press conference.