Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada named cleanest State capital

The city has been adjudged the ‘Cleanest State/National Capital or UT’ in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings announced on Saturday.

The city also bagged fifth place among the clean cities with more than one lakh population in the national level Swachh rankings. Last year, the city bagged the third place.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh received the award from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

The city was adjudged best in door-to-door garbage collection, maintaining public toilets, residential areas, drainage system and other categories.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 11:01:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vijayawada-named-cleanest-state-capital/article65960210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY