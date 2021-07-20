Andhra Pradesh

Two special trains to be augmented with one additional AC coach each

The railways have decided to permanently augment train 02727/28 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam special train (Godavari Express) and 03351/52 Dhanbad-Alappuzha-Dhanbad special with one AC-3 tier coach each to meet the needs of passengers.

Train No. 02727/02728 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam special train ( earlier as 12727/12728 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express) will be permanently augmented with one AC-3 tier coach, leaving Hyderabad from August 1 and leaving Visakhapatnam, with effect from August 2.

The revised composition will be: one AC 1st class coach, one AC 2 tier coach, five AC three tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second class coaches and one luggage-cum-brake van apart from one parcel van and two generator motor coaches, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division.

Train no. 03351/03352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha – Dhanbad special (earlier 13351/13352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express) will be permanently augmented with one AC 3 tier coach, leaving Dhanbad with effect from August 1 and leaving Alappuzha with effect from August 4.

The revised composition will be: one AC 2 tier coach, three AC 3 tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Cancellation

In order to facilitate safety-related modernisation works in Alamanda-Korukonda section over Waltair Division, the following trains are cancelled:

Train no. 08047 Howrah-Vasco da gama special train, leaving Howrah on July 20 is cancelled. Train no. 02543 Howrah-Chennai Central, leaving Howrah on July 20 is cancelled and 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special train, leaving Bhubaneswar on July 20, is cancelled.


