Two persons killed in cockfights, in Andhra Pradesh

January 16, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Two persons have been killed on the spot with deep injuries on their bodies after they were attacked by roosters, with knives tied around their necks, during the cockfights in two separate incidents in Eluru and Kakinada districts in the Godavari region on January 15.

The duo has been identified as twenty-year-old Mr. Padma Rao and Gande Suresh (43). The incidents were reported during the cockfights being organised as part of Sankranthi celebrations despite a blanket ban on the event.

Nallajarla Circle Inspector K. Lakshma Reddy told The Hindu; “Mr. Padma Rao has reportedly engaged in tying the knives to the roosters in the cockfight. A rooster armed with knives has attacked him during the fight. He has died on the spot reportedly due to over bleeding”. Mr. Padma Rao of Anantapalli village under Nallajarla police limits received a deep injury on his leg.

In Kakinada district, Gande Suresh was reportedly injured after he was attacked by a rooster in the cockfight. However, Mr. Suresh of Velanka village under Kirlampudi police limits turned up to the event to watch it.

“Mr. Suresh has been attacked by the rooster and received injuries. The rooster’s legs are armed with knives”, said Kirlampudi Sub-Inspector B. Tirupati Rao. The bodies have been sent to the nearby government hospitals for post-mortem. The Kakinada and Eluru police have registered the cases and the investigation is on.