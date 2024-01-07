GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed, seven injured as TSRTC bus hits parked lorry in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

The bus was going to Tirupati from Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district of Telangana

January 07, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The driver of a bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and a woman passenger died while seven other passengers were injured when the bus rammed into a parked lorry at Mocharla village of Gudluru mandal in Nellore district in the early hours of January 7 (Sunday).

According to the police, the bus was going to Tirupati from Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district of Telangana when it hit the parked lorry. The bus driver, identified as Vinodh (45), died on the spot while a woman passenger, identified as Seethamma (65), died on the way to a hospital in Kavali.

Seven injured bus passengers, all hailing from Nalgonda district of Telangana, were rushed to the government hospital at Kavali. They were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nellore later. The police suspect that the bus driver might have felt sleepy and lost control over the vehicle. A case has been registered.

