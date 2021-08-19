Two electrocuted, 8 injured in religious event near Adoni

Two persons were electrocuted and eight others were injured when a decorated pole, which was part of Chintala Muniswamy Prabhotsavam, came in contact with a power line, in Pesala Banda village of Adoni mandal of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Parika Veeranjaneyulu, 18, and Settibalija Venkateswarlu, 35.

The Adoni Taluk police claimed that despite COVID restrictions in place, the villagers did not take permission, and had reportedly increased the height of the ‘Prabha’ by two feet. The recent repairs increased the height of the road at that point leading to the decorated pole touching the power lines. The single-phase power line is drawn from the 11KV line meant for agriculture three-phase connections.

The condition of the eight injured is said to be out of danger. The Adoni Taluk police have registered a complaint and are investigating.