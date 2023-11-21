Two drowned, three survived in fishing boat capsize off Kakinada coast

November 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two fishermen died and three persons survived after a boat, fitted with an engine, in which a crew of five fishermen venture into the sea for fishing, capsized on its way back to Kakinada fishing harbour on the night of November 20. They ventured into the sea on the same day.

The incident occurred barely a few hundred metres away from the lighthouse area in the Kakinada city. Kakinada Port Circle Inspector V. L. V. K. Sumanth told The Hindu; “Mylapuram Krupa (38) and Garikina Sattiraju (55) drowned and their bodies have been traced on November 21. Three of the other fishermen survived”. The crew members are native of Kakinada city. The boat reportedly capsized due to heavy winds and unfavourable weather conditions.

The fisherfolk ventured into sea for fishing within one kilometres distance, according to police. The Kakinada port police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.