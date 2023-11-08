TTD to release ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshan tickets online on November 10

November 08, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tickets relating to the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshan will be released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on November 10.

The darshan will be allowed for 10 days at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here from December 23, the auspicious ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ day, to January 1, 2024.

About 2.25 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each will be made available online at 10 a.m. for the 10-day period. This apart, 20,000 SriVani tickets, at 2,000 tickets per day, will be made available from 3 p.m. on that day.

Devotees donating ₹10,000 to the TTD will be provided one privileged SriVani darshan ticket on an additional payment of ₹500.

Devotees availing of the darshan can book their accommodation online at 5 p.m. the same evening.