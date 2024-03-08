GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic on NH-16 to be diverted for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham meeting in Bapatla on March 10

More than 15 lakh people will be mobilised for the meeting to be held at a 106-acre venue near the NH-16 at Medarametla, say say YSRCP leaders

March 08, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.
The proposed traffic diversions at Medarametla in Bapatla district for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham meeting on March 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Police Department has diverted the traffic on the National Highway- 16 for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham public meeting scheduled to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on March 10.

The Siddham meeting at Medarametla is the last in the series of big meetings being organised by the YSRCP government before the release of notification for the general elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

The YSRCP leaders said the party would mobilise more than 15 lakh people for the meeting. A 106-acre venue has been identified near the NH-16 for the Siddham meeting to ensure smooth crowd management. The officials have identified another 330 acres for parking vehicles in 28 places near the meeting venue. A posse of 4,500 police personnel including 450 Inspectors and Sub-inspectors, five to six Superintendent of Police-rank officers will monitor the security arrangements.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that the traffic on the NH_16 would be diverted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 10. 

He gave details about the diversion points and holding areas for vehicles moving from Visakhapatnam and Chennai sides.

Kattipudi Junction to NH-216 (coastal highway)

Traffic will be diverted through Kakinada, Amalapuram, Digamarru (Palakollu), Narasapuram, Machilipatnam, Repalle, Cherukupalle, Bapatla and Chirala and the vehicles will take the NH-16 at Throvagunta, Ongole.

Hanuman Junction to Machilipatnam

The diverted traffic will be routed through Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, Pedana, Machilipatnam, or through Gudivada, Pamarru, Guduru, Machilipatnam, then to NH-216.

Budampadu Junction on NH-16

Traffic will be redirected through Budampadu, Narakoduru, Chebrolu, Ponnuru, Appikatla and Bapatla, approaching the NH-216 at Bapatla.

Chilakaluripet at Kotappakonda road Junction towards Chirala

The diverted traffic will pass through Pasumarthi, Parchuru, Karamchedu, Chirala, Epurupalem, rejoining the NH-216 at Epurupalem.

Holding point at Martur

The NH-16 east side rest area at Martur will serve as holding area with a capacity for up to 200 heavy vehicles

Cutoff point at Bollapalli Toll Plaza

The heavy vehicles, if any, will be away from the meeting venue and redirected towards Chilakaluripet or the NH-216 at Epurupalem

Diversion on Narkatpalli-Addanki-Medarametla (NAM) Expressway

Traffic will be diverted at Santhamagulur Adda Road Junction to prevent heavy vehicles from proceeding towards Podili, Darsi and Medarametla. Alternative routes will be provided via Savalyapuram, Vinukonda, Tripuranthakam, Dornala/Markapuram or through Savalyapuram, Vinukonda, Inavolu, Kurichedu, Donakonda and Chinarikatla Junction.

For vehicles from Chennai side

Traffic will be diverted on the NH 16 South Bypass at Ongole Taluka police limits towards Hyderabad via Chimakurthy, Podili, Donakonda X roads and Markapur.

Vehicles will be diverted at Throvagunta in Ongole Taluka police station limits towards Chirala, Bapatla, Guntur, Avanigadda, and Visakhapatnam.

In addition to these diversion points, a holding area has been designated at Gouravaram Kavali on the NH-16 western side rest area at Kavali. It can accommodate up to 300 heavy vehicles.

