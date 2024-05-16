Top Future Skill Experts to be rewarded for their good work

To promote healthy competition among the ‘Future Skills Experts’ (FSEs) drawn from engineering colleges and deployed in government schools as resource persons to ensure better use of digital infrastructure and improve students’ technology skills, the government has decided to acknowledge the services of the best of the lot at State and district levels.

Praveen Prakash, principal secretary of School Education, said that on April 23, the FSEs were asked to submit a report of their accomplishments to the Department of School Education. The top three FSEs would be recognised at the State and district levels.

FSE Mission Director Muvva Ramalingam has directed the District Education Officers across the State to evaluate the reports and select the best three by May 21. Then, the next day, May 22, they will send him the names of the highest achievers. A State Selection Committee will then interact with the 26 FSEs, one from each district, in virtual mode on May 27.

He said for the academic year 2024-25, the mapping of 7,094 government schools to engineering colleges would be completed by June 12, 2024, at the rate of one expert for three schools. “The idea is to enable students in government schools to achieve high-end global jobs in the futuristic technologies and opportunities,” said Mr. Praveen Prakash.

Alumni to inspire

As part of the department’s decision to invite alums from the schools to inspire and motivate the current batches of students through interactive sessions, Sali Gouthami of the Indian Police Service (IPS), 2015 batch will interact with students sitting in their classrooms through a YouTube channel on the Interactive Flat Panels on June 15 at 3 p.m.

Ms. Gouthami, who is currently the Commandant of the 16th battalion, Visakhapatnam, completed her Class 10 from the Zilla Parishad High School, Peddakannali, Thottambedu mandal in Tirupati district. She will speak about her journey from the ZP High School to the National Police Academy, Hyderabad (a training school for Indian police officers).