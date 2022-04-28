Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to distribute house sites at Sabbavaram village near Visakhapatnam.
- Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy and BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash are participating in a party meeting at Rajahmundry.
- Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to launch a modern paediatric ward in the government hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district.
- Minister for Social welfare M. Nagarjuna and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to attend a workshop on social welfare schemes at Nagarjuna University.
- IRCTC to run flight packages from Chennai to northeast to cater to bookings from Tirupati.
