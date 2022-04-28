Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to distribute house sites at Sabbavaram village near Visakhapatnam. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy and BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash are participating in a party meeting at Rajahmundry. Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to launch a modern paediatric ward in the government hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district. Minister for Social welfare M. Nagarjuna and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to attend a workshop on social welfare schemes at Nagarjuna University. IRCTC to run flight packages from Chennai to northeast to cater to bookings from Tirupati. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



