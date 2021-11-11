Andhra Pradesh

Toddler dies after falling off second floor

A toddler succumbed to injuries after falling off the second floor of a building in Sai Nagar of Penamaluru area, near the city. According to the Penamaluru police, one-and-a-half-year-old Nehananda Sai was playing in the verandah of his house and accidentally slipped through the railing grills. The boy died on the spot and was found lying in a pool of blood by the residents of a flat in the ground floor of the building on Thursday morning.

Police registered a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. and took up investigation.


