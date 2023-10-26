HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala temple to remain closed for Lunar eclipse on Oct. 28

The temple doors which will be closed at 7:05 p.m. on October 28 will be re-opened at 3:15 a.m. the following day (October 29) after the conclusion of post-eclipse religious formalities like suddhi and punyavachanam.

October 26, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed for eight hours in connection with the partial Lunar eclipse on October 28. 

The temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed for eight hours in connection with the partial Lunar eclipse on October 28.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed for eight hours in connection with the partial Lunar eclipse on October 28.

According to the Hindu almanac, the eclipse is scheduled to occur between 1:05 a.m. and 2:22 a.m. on the intervening night of October 28 & 29.

The temple doors which will be closed at 7:05 p.m. on October 28 will be re-opened at 3:15 a.m. the following day (October 29) after the conclusion of post-eclipse religious formalities like suddhi and punyavachanam.

In connection with the eclipse, TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deelankara seva, privileged darshan to senior and special citizens and also resolved to stall all its annadanam activity at various centres by 6:00 p.m. on October 28.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.