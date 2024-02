February 20, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three persons were charred to death when the vehicle in which they were travelling caught fire in a road accident at Pusalapadu village in Prakasam district.

The accident occurred when a speeding car hit an auto in Bestavaripeta mandal in the early hours on February 20. The car reportedly caught fire in the impact.

One person who was injured in the accident was admitted to hospital. Police rushed to the spot and were trying to identify the victims.