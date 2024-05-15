GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP supporter ‘murders’ mother for voting in favour of YSRCP

The accused had been arguing with his mother over the issue since the polling day, say police

Published - May 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporter allegedly murdered his mother for casting her vote in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at a remote village in Anantapur district. The incident came to light on May 15 (Wednesday) morning.

According to police, the accused, identified as Vadde Venkateswarulu (35) hailing from Yeguvapalle village in Kambadur mandal, was said to be a supporter of the TDP.

He reportedly got angry after knowing that his mother, Sunkamma (65), cast her vote in favour of the YSRCP candidate on May 13. He had been arguing with his mother over the issue. Venkateswarulu allegedly hit Sunkamma on her head with an iron rod, resulting in her death on the spot. He fled the village, the police said.   

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sunkamma lying in a pool of blood. Her body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. A special party has been formed to trace Venkateswarulu. A case has been registered.

