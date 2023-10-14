HamberMenu
TDP MPs’ letter to President on Naidu’s arrest forwarded to Home Secretary

Four MPs appealed to Droupadi Murmu to secure the release of TDP chief saying his arrest was illegal

October 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A letter written by TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Kesineni Srinivas, Jayadev Galla and K. Rammohan Naidu to President Droupadi Murmu on September 26 with an appeal to her to secure the release of former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu from judicial custody in the skill development scam case, on the ground that his arrest was illegal, and that it was an act of political vendetta, has been forwarded to the Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) for appropriate action. 

The TDP released a copy of the communication to that effect (dated October 6) sent by Rubina Chauhan, Deputy Secretary in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, to Nara Lokesh, on Saturday. 

In their letter, the TDP MPs said there was no evidence of the money trail, and that Mr. Naidu’s name was added as an accused only after his arrest (therefore, the CID remand report was flawed) and that the forensic audit of the financial transactions was questionable. They noted that the ‘‘abuse of power in the YSR Congress government escalated to intolerable levels and it was reflected in the arrest of Mr. Naidu, which was done in blatant disregard to the principles of justice and the rule of law’‘. 

