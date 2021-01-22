TDP leaders decry Venkata Rao’s arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists and leaders staged a protest at the Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office here on Thursday and raised slogans condemning the arrest of TDP leader and former Minister Kala Venkata Rao.
Mr. Venkata Rao was arrested, and later released, on the charge of inciting TDP workers to attack a car carrying YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district.
Terming Mr. Venkata Rao’s arrest as ‘illegal’, the TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP government was targeting the opposition to cover up its failure in arresting the culprits who were behind the attacks on temples.
MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and party leader Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the police had booked Mr. Venkata Rao at the behest of Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, which was evident as the case was booked on the same sections as sought by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy. They also alleged that the Jagan government was targeting BC leaders.
Party leaders Pothana Reddy and Sanapala Panduranga Rao were present. Later, party leaders and activists proceeded to Rajam in Srikakulam district to express solidarity with Mr. Kala Venkata Rao.
