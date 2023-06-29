TDP dares Jagan to come for an open debate on promises fulfilled

June 29, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made more than 650 promises during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, but did not fulfill even 10% of them, and he could barely deliver 25% of the promises contained in the YSRCP manifesto for the 2019 elections.

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is confident that he has kept all his promises and wants people to believe him, he should come for an open debate,” Mr. Atchannaidu said at a press conference at the party central office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district.

Releasing a “fact sheet” on the promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader said that the Chief Minister was telling blatant lies, and he was making Ministers and MLAs to spread those lies in order to garner votes by deception.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop misleading people and muster courage, if he could, to disprove the TDP’s claims, Mr. Atchannaidu said, asserting that it was because of him (the Chief Minister) that Andhra Pradesh was in dire straits.

But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was least bothered to make course corrections that would take the State forward and give a new lease of life to the people.

Of the much-hyped Navaratnalu, which had 40 assurances, only one (relaxing the age limit applicable for pensions paid to the elderly from 65 to 60 years) was delivered. People were free to confront the TDP if they found that it gave them misinformation on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promises, Mr. Atchannaidu added.

TDP Polit Burau members Varla Ramaiah, Nakka Ananda Babu and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, former Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLA Anagani Satya Prasad and MLC P. Ashok Babu were present.