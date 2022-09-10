Suicidal tendencies among teenagers a major concern, say experts

Steps to reach out to youngsters are being undertaken in the run up to World Suicide Prevention Day

Suicidal tendencies among teenagers have become a major concern for society, according to experts. Many youngsters are taking their lives for trivial reasons including failure in exams, insults meted out to them by classmates, and delay from parents in purchasing a new mobile phone for them. Only recently, two students from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RJUKT) of Etchera, Srikakulam district, took their lives after failing their internal examinations.

In the backdrop of this, experts and doctors from the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and police officials have planned to create awareness among the public about the importance of life by organising rallies and awareness programmes on September 10, which has been observed as World Suicide Prevention Day since 2003.

Suraksha Neuropsychiatric Care head and Indian Psychiatric Society-Vizianagaram incharge G. Hemanth Madhav said that many youngsters were taking extreme steps as they were unable to understand the importance of life.

“People, including youngsters with emotional dysregulation, may experience anger, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. Parents, teachers and lecturers should closely observe changes in the behaviour of children. They have to explain that failures, dissatisfaction are insult are part of the life. They would then be able to overcome their agony very soon,” said Dr. Hemanth while speaking to The Hindu.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika, who released a poster prior to Suicide Prevention Day, said that the police department would always ready to counsel the persons in depression. She said that life would give many opportunities for everyone even they failed to achieve their own targets. She urged college and school managements should explain the importance of life skills to students.

As per the data of World Health Organisation and The International Association for Suicides Prevention, ten lakh people die by committing suicide every year around the world. The number might cross 15 lakh per year soon. South Korea has the highest number of suicides, followed by India. On an average, 28 persons out of one lakh commit suicides in South Korea, while 21 persons per lakh do so in Inidia. Japan, U.S., China and Brazil are also in the top ten list of nations with high suicide rates.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)