A.P. government sanctions ₹1 crore for development of Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district

March 03, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district.

A view of the Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned ₹1 crore from the Common Good Fund (CGF) for the speedy development of the historic Srimukhalingam temple of Lord Siva, located at Jalumuru in Srikakulam district.

The Endowments Department had issued orders recently for the construction of a pilgrim amenities centre and other facilities.

Chief priest of the temple Naidugari Rajasekhar thanked the government for issuing the orders sanctioning the funds.

Mr. Rajasekhar recently met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other people’s representatives in New Delhi, seeking their intervention for including the temple in the UNESCO list.

“The temple, which was constructed by the East Ganga dynasty in the 8th century, will draw the attention of pilgrims from across the nation if it is included in the UNESCO list. We hope the authorities will initiate developmental activities immediately as funds have been sanctioned by the government,” he said.

