Andhra Pradesh bans online gaming, betting platforms

Following the Centre’s ban on online games such as PUBG, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to ban online gaming and betting platforms and gave its consent to changes in the AP Gaming Act - 1974, imposing stringent punishment to those charged with gambling.

Under the new laws, those convicted of playing banned online gaming platforms would be awarded six months of imprisonment, and two years of jail for repeat conviction.

Among the major decisions taken by the State Cabinet, meeting which was presided over by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, include a decision to credit money directly into accounts of farmers availing themselves of free power scheme under direct benefit transfer scheme, creating new posts of divisional development officers in the cadre of Deputy Directors in Panchayat Raj Department between the cadre of MPDOs and Joint Collectors, establishment of AP State Development Corporation — a public limited company to fund planning and social and economic development.

The other decisions include constructing two new barrages downstream of Prakasam Barrage at an estimated cost of ₹2,565 crore. The new barrages would come up between Chodavaram village in Penamaluru mandal and Ramachandrapuram village in Mangalagiri mandal; and between Mopidevi mandal in Krishna district and Turupupalem in Repalle mandal.

The Cabinet also approved the Detailed Project Report of Varikepudisila Irrigation project at a cost of ₹1,273 crore. It also gave its approval to Babu Jagjivan Ram Sujala Sravanthi scheme benefiting north coastal districts at a cost of ₹15,389.80 crore. The project envisages stabilisation of 8 lakh acres in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts .

Administrative approvals were given to 14 reservoirs in the Rayalaseema region. The Cabinet approved the land acquisition of 51.07 acres at Bapatla and 41.97 acres in Markapuram mandal in Prakasam district for setting up of medical colleges.

Ban extended

The Cabinet extended the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and other parties affiliated to it such like Radical Youth League, Rythu Coolie Sangam, Radical Students Union, Singareni Labour Union and Viplava Karmika Samakhya.

It approved the AP Fisheries Ordinance 2020 under which a Fisheries University would be set up in West Godavari district.