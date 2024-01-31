Sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh win 27 medals, including 7 gold, in Khelo India Youth Games

January 31, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh have brought home 27 medals, including 7 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze, pushing the State to the 13th spot in the sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games-2023, held in Chennai from January 19 to 31.

Eighty-seven sportspersons, including 51 men and 36 women, were selected from the State to participate in 14 sporting disciplines. They are: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Gymnastics, Swimming, Judo, Shooting, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Yogasana, Cycling and Mallakhamb.

Of these, medals were won in 9 categories: Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyball and Weightlifting. Out of 27 medals, 11 were won in Weightlifting alone and 7 in Swimming.

Winners are: P. Trinath and K. Saranya won silver in Archery (Mixed Teams Event, Compound Round); Bhargav Ram and Viswateja won bronze in Badminton (Doubles) while Surya Charisma won gold in Singles category; K. Sri Varshita won bronze in Boxing (Singles-U 45-48 kg) while G. Manasa won bronze in Singles (U-65-70 kg); K. Suresh Babu won a silver in Cycling; K. Sowmya Rani won a silver in Judo; N. Mukesh won a silver in Shooting (Singles-25 m rifle shooting); Men’s team won a bronze in Volleyball.

In weightlifting, the 11 winners are: V. Susmitha, Ch. Vamsi, V. Ramu and S.V. Mahesh (gold), R. Bhavani and Arunesh Babu (silver), B. Neeraja, B. Harika, J. Devisri, Y. Chaitanya Kumari and D. Prema Sagar won silver medals.

In swimming, the 7 winners are: T. Sandev, who won a gold and a silver in two different categories, N. Deva Ganesh won a gold and bronze, Y. Sampath Kumar won two silvers and a bronze.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra congratulated the players and hoped that they would continue to bring laurels to the State.

The national event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was organised in 26 sporting disciplines. More than 5,600 athletes from across the country participated in the event, organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai.