Speed up disaster recovery project, says CS

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Tuesday asked officials to complete the works taken up under Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts in the State.

The works worth ₹1,777.38 crore were taken up by the State government in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Chief Secretary held a virtual review meeting with executing agencies and representatives of the World Bank on Tuesday.

Mr. Adityanath Das said that the project was supposed to be completed by March-end, but execution of works was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Bank was requested to extend the deadline till March 31, 2022, the Chief Secretary said, adding that the works should be completed by then.

The World Bank’s share in the project is $172.50 million USD as against the total cost of $255.61 million USD. The remaining is the State government’s share. It translates into a total cost of ₹1,777.38 crore. As on March 10, ₹1,382 crore was spent and 71% of the works were completed, he added.

Disaster Management Commissioner Kanna Babu and Energy Secretary N. Srikanth were present.