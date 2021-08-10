Special summary revision of electoral rolls for 2022 gets under way

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls for the year 2022 with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date began on Monday with pre-revision activities namely the removal of multiple entries, house-to-house verification through Block-Level Officers (BLOs), proper formation of sections and rationalisation of polling stations.

The process will come to a close on October 31.

The actual revision/publication of integrated draft electoral rolls would be done on November 1, 2021, according to a press release by K. Vijayanand, the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh.

Claims and objections can be filed from November 1 to 30 and they will be disposed of by December 20. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022, he said.

Special campaign days

Special campaign days will be organised on November 20 and 21 when the BLO of each polling station will be available along with the agents appointed by political parties to identify corrections etc., and to receive the applications, guide the applicants and clear their doubts.

Mr. Vijayanand said all electors/eligible citizens who will attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 and those who missed enrolment on earlier occasions can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from November 1 to 30. They have to provide the information accurately in all the columns of Form-6, 7, 8 & 8A as the case may be. The applications can also be filed on http://www.nvsp.in or through the voter helpline mobile app.