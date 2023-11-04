HamberMenu
Special round of counselling to fill engineering seats in A.P. from November 6

Students who registered for admissions earlier are eligible to participate, says official

November 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Following requests from students, the government has agreed to conduct a special round of counselling for admissions in the engineering colleges in the State from November 6.

In a statement on Saturday (November 4), Commissioner, Technical Education and convener of A.P. EAPCET-2023 Chadalavada Nagarani said as per G.O. 179 issued by the A.P. State Council of Higher Education the special round of counselling is applicable only for this year.

The students who were unable to get admission in the first and second phases of counselling and spot admissions, are eligible to make use of this opportunity, she said and clarified that no new registrations would be allowed and the students who had already registered for admissions earlier, are eligible to participate. The government schemes like fee reimbursement and other programmes would be applicable for them.

She said registrations and change of options would be allowed on November 8 and allotment of seats would be done on November 10. The students were expected to report to their respective colleges from November 11 to 13, she added.

