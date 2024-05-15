Six charred to death in bus accident in Palnadu district

Six people were charred to death in a bus and tipper lorry accident at the Paumarru Village near Chilakaluripet in the Palnadu district on May 15 at around 2 a.m., in which a travellers’ bus was transporting about 40 passengers from the Chinnaganjam village in the Pachuru Assembly Constituency to Hyderabad. Both the bus and the lorry were reduced to ashes.

All those on the bus were returning to Hyderabad after casting votes on May 13.

Four passengers and the bus and lorry drivers were killed in the accident. Further, 13 people on the bus were reportedly injured and they were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, the Palnadu Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav told The Hindu that the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver, the bus hit the oil tanker of the lorry causing a fire.

He said barring the six who died, all other passengers are safe.