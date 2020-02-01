SIT submits interim report to Jagan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam district submitted a 150-page interim report to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Speaking to the media, SIT member Y.V. Anuradha said here on Friday that of the 1,368 petitions received till now, they have gone through 278 cases. Of these, they are awaiting reports from officials in 137 cases.

She also said that 62 petitions were rejected due to lack of proper details. She said the petitions related to 22A were referred to the District Collector for further action.

“The SIT has detected a number of cases pertaining to tampering of land records and change in classification of land. In some cases, we have recommended resumption of government land which was allocated in violation of guidelines,” Ms. Anuradha said.

“We have also identified staff and officials who are involved in it,” she said.

Ms. Anuradha said that the government has assured extension of the SIT’s tenure as a large number of petitions are still pending and may require more time for verification.

Ms. Anuradha said that they sought the inclusion of 22A petitions under the purview of SIT so that action with regard to these cases can be taken quickly.