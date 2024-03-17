GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security tightened for Prime Minister’s visit to Andhra Pradesh

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed at the Gannavaram airport. The police conducted trial run and additional police forces were positioned at various points, the police said.

March 17, 2024 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - GANNAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed at the venue of the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Chilakaluripet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Police tightened security in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on March 18. Mr. Modi will be participating in the election campaign at Boppudi village in Palnadu district.

Mr. Modi will arrive at the Gannavaram airport from New Delhi at 4.10 p.m. and travel to Boppudi, near Chilakaluripet, by air, where he will address a public meeting of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine.

The Prime Minister will return to the Gannavaram airport at 6.55 p.m. and leave for Hyderabad.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that foolproof security had been arranged for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Eluru Range IG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Eluru SP D. Mary Prasanthi reviewed the security at the airport on Saturday.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed at the Gannavaram airport. The police conducted trial run and additional police forces were positioned at various points, the police said.

