Every school should have a scouting unit, says A.P. Commissioner of School Education

April 27, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Vijayawada

State Commissioner of School Education and Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BS&G) S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that scouting nurtures a sense of community and leadership.

Speaking during his visit to the scouts’ residential camp set up under the Andhra Pradesh Regional Training Centre at Tadikonda of Guntur district, Mr. Kumar said that every school should have a scout unit, as it encourages students to take on leadership roles and engage with multiple communities. He further emphasised that scouting equips them with valuable life skills such as effective communication, civic responsibility and decision-making.

The scout camp began on April 24 and will continue till April 29. As many as 138 students and seven scout examiners from Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur, NTR, Bapatla and Palnadu districts are participating in the camp where students are given training in activities such as first aid, mapping, star-gazing.

