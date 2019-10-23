Salvaging boat from 215-foot-deep water a tough task, say expert divers

Expert swimmers and scuba divers who took part in the boat salvage operation in the Godavari termed it as a major operation as the boat was stuck at a depth of 215 feet.

A 25-member team from Kakinada-based Balaji Marines and ten members of Om Shiva Sakthi Under Diving Services in Visakhapatnam retrieved the boat with the help of Kachuluru residents on Tuesday.

“There was no visibility and heavy currents in the middle of the river. Besides, a foul smell was emanating from the spot where the boat was stuck deep in water. We were part of many such tasks before. But, this is a major operation,” said Raja Babu, a diver.

Janaki Ramaiah, among the 26 survivors of the boat mishap, thanked Dharmadi Satyam and the Om Sakthi divers who retrieved the boat with relentless efforts.

“The boat accident disturbed more than 50 families in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I thank the teams and the officials for retrieving seven more bodies,” Janaki Ramaiah, a retired government officer said.

Reiterating the same, Mr. Satyam said,“Family members of the victims whose bodies were not traced had been in pain for the last 37 days. We did our bit in retrieving the bodies.” he said.

Swimmers and divers who ventured into the river suspected that some bodies were struck in the AC cabin of the boat and other compartments as foul smell was emanating from the spot, he added.

Stringent action sought

Mr. Janaki Ramaiah demanded that government must conduct a thorough inquiry into the boat accident and take stringent action against those responsible.

“The government must initiate adequate measures to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he added.