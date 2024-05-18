Sale of petrol, diesel in bottles and cans banned in Palnadu district

The Palnadu district administration banned loose sale of petrol and diesel, in plastic or other types of bottles or cans of any size in the district.

Palnadu district Joint Collector A. Shyam Prasad issued the orders in view of the violence witnessed on the polling day and the immediately following days in Macherla, Gurazala, Narasaraopet and other Assembly constituencies.

Violation of the orders would lead to cancellation of the licences of fuel outlets and further serious action against the owners of the outlets, Mr. Shyam Prasad said in a statement on Saturday (May 18).

The ban will continue till the day the Model Code of Conduct remains in force, which is June 6.

However, official sources say the ban is likely to extend further, until complete normalcy is restored in the district to the satisfaction of the district administration.

In fact, intelligence reports warned of possible further violence in the district after the declaration of election results on June 4.

Petrol-filled glass bottles were used for attacks during the poll-related violence by rival YSRCP and TDP groups in the district. Petrol and diesel were also used to burn vehicles and private properties.