GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sale of petrol, diesel in bottles and cans banned in Palnadu district

Orders to remain in force till the Model Code of Conduct ends on June 6

Published - May 18, 2024 09:41 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau

The Palnadu district administration banned loose sale of petrol and diesel, in plastic or other types of bottles or cans of any size in the district.  

Palnadu district Joint Collector A. Shyam Prasad issued the orders in view of the violence witnessed on the polling day and the immediately following days in Macherla, Gurazala, Narasaraopet and other Assembly constituencies. 

Violation of the orders would lead to cancellation of the licences of fuel outlets and further serious action against the owners of the outlets, Mr. Shyam Prasad said in a statement on Saturday (May 18).

The ban will continue till the day the Model Code of Conduct remains in force, which is June 6.

However, official sources say the ban is likely to extend further, until complete normalcy is restored in the district to the satisfaction of the district administration. 

In fact, intelligence reports warned of possible further violence in the district after the declaration of election results on June 4.  

Petrol-filled glass bottles were used for attacks during the poll-related violence by rival YSRCP and TDP groups in the district. Petrol and diesel were also used to burn vehicles and private properties.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.