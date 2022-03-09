Road accidents rendering many physically challenged, says Collector

‘Youngsters should realise the need to drive cautiously’

District Collector A. Suryakumari (left) at a programme organised to distribute artificial limbs in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

District Collector A. Suryakumari on Wednesday said road accidents had left many people physically challenged.

“Many victims are forced to lead a life with artificial limbs,” Ms. Suryakumari said after distributing artificial limbs to the beneficiaries at a programme organised by the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

“The parents should make youngsters realise the need to drive cautiously as their lives will turn miserable if they meet with an accident,” she said.

The Collector lauded the trust founder, Raparthi Jagadish Babu, for donating his properties to supply artificial limbs to the physically challenged and to patients in the newly constructed hospital.

Ms. Suryakumari also felicitated Virchows CEO (CSR activities) T. Praveena for contributing artificial limbs worth ₹10 lakh. The trust honoured around 170 women who showcased their talent in different fields on the occasion, Mr. Jagadish Babu said.