Red sanders worth ₹75 lakh seized, three held

March 19, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
Red Sanders Task Force officials presenting the three red sanders operatives who were arrested and the seized red sanders logs to the media in Tirupati on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Red Sanders Task Force personnel, on Saturday, seized red sanders logs worth ₹75 lakh and arrested three smugglers near Kavali in the Nellore district.

Superintendent of Police (Task Force) K. Chakravarthy told the media in Tirupati that a task force team had launched inspections from the Rapur range of Penusila Narasimha wildlife sanctuary on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the team spotted a batch of operatives moving suspiciously in a forest near Kavali. The combing party could apprehend three of them and the others had fled into the nearby forests, he said.

The nabbed smuggling operatives were identified as Uday Bhaskar (57) of Nellore, Bhaskar (39) of Badvel, and Riyaz (29) of Balapalle. Three others, hailing from Railway Kodur and Yerpedu were absconding. The seized logs were shifted to the Task Force godown at Tirupati. A case was registered.

