Recruitment process under way for DSC-2018 vacant posts

Selected candidates will have to join duty on Sept. 28, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said the government started filling up the vacant teacher posts notified in the DSC-2018.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Minister said that of the 7,902 Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts notified by the DSC-2018, 3,524 posts were being filled by initiating the recruitment process. He said the erstwhile TDP government conducted DSC-2018 but did not take up the recruitment process. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the matter to the court which gave its verdict allowing recruitment of teachers.

Mr. Suresh said the verification process for 2,203 candidates had been completed and on Tuesday, the process was completed for another 1,321 candidates. Those who have completed the verification process would receive messages on their cell phones on Wednesday (September 23) to upload their certificates.

These candidates should visit the office of their respective District Education Officer for verification of certificates on September 24. Counselling would be conducted on September 25 and 26 and the candidates would receive their appointment letters the same day. The selected candidates would have to join duty on September 28.

There are 949 more vacant posts for which recruitment process will have to be taken up. Of them, 374 are language pandit school assistant posts, 486 Physical Education Teacher posts and 89 vacant Principal posts.

Of the 602 posts notified through Special DSC-2019 on February 15 in 2019, 492 posts were filled by September 14 this year.

The Minister expressed the hope for conducive situation for conduct of DSC-2020. He said the Chief Minister was keen on developing the education sector and he did not want any hurdles in the plans made this sector.

Pointing to the fact that almost 30% of the 222 academic working days were lost due to the prevailing pandemic necessitating lockdown, he said the department would have to make suitable changes in the syllabus accordingly.

IIIT admissions

The Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the academic plans of all institutions. Students aspiring for seats in IIITs at Nuzvid, Ongole, Idupulapaya and Srikakulam were in a state of fix as admissions in these institutes have been made based on a student's marks obtained in science, mathematics and social studies in SSC (10th class) public examinations.

He said the governing council of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) comprising Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, and Principal Secretaries would meet in a video conference and discuss the issue threadbare to arrive at a decision. "It is to be seen if they decide to conduct tests in the key subjects --science, mathematics and social studies -- and allow students to join based on their performance," he said.