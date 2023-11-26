Real estate sector in Vizianagaram has a bright future, says Deputy Speaker

November 26, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy has said that the real estate sector in Vizianagaram has a bright future.

Inaugurating a three-day property show organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) at Lee Paradise function hall, here, on November 26 (Sunday), Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that the newly developed areas in the city would get all the civic amenities such as water, road and drainage system.

He said that the property show was a great opportunity for the people to choose the right apartments, villas and plots of their choice by visiting the 80 stalls at the exhibition.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao said that the State government was extending all support to the real estate sector.

CREDAI State vice-president K.Subhash Chandra Bose said that the property prices in Vizianagaram were very reasonable when compared to that of Visakhapatnam and other cities.

Vizianagaram Mayor V. Vijayalakshmi, CREDAI Vizianagaram Chapter president V. Parthasarathi, president Ch. Suryanarayana Raju, secretary K. Rajasekhar, vice-president R.A.N. Murthy and others were present.