Rain likely in many places of north Andhra during the next four days

Many places in the north Andhra region are very likely to have rainfall between September 19 and 22.

According to a forecast of the India Meteorological Department, many places in the north Andhra region are very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers and a few places in the south coastal region may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the north Andhra districts.

One or two places in Rayalaseema may witness light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Low-pressure area likely

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal persists and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by September 20.

Meanwhile, Dharmavaram in Srungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district received 91 mm cumulative rainfall as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the real-time data by AP State Development Planning Society. Also, mandals in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Srikakulam, ASR, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam received over 10 mm of rainfall.


