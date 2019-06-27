Rain continues to batter Prakasam district

Drought-prone Prakasam district received incessant rain for the third day on Wednesday.

Ongole and its surroundings witnessed sharp showers providing respite to people suffering due to extended summer up to the third week of June. The city received 32 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The current wet spell enabled reduction in the rainfall deficit to about 30% though the southwest monsoon entered the district belatedly, much to the relief of farmers in the district.

The district was gripped by drought as it received 370.2 mm rainfall last year, a deficit of 56.9%.

The district received 39 mm rainfall on an average so far this month, Agriculture Joint Director P.V. Sriramamurthy said. Weathermen predicted more rains in the next 48 hours.

The current wet spell came as a big relief to people, especially in western Prakasam.

As a result rivulets in Peddaraveedu, Bestavaripeta and Dornala mandals continued to receive good inflows.

Seed distribution

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department staff began distribution of subsidised green gram, green manure and sun hemp seeds. “We have positioned 5,000 quintals of sun hemp, 1,700 green manure and 2,000 quintals of green gram seeds for distribution,” Mr.Sriramamurthy added.Giddalur registered the highest rainfall of 50.2 mm followed by Dornala (36.2mm), Veligandla (34.2mm), Parchur (23 mm), Pamur (11.4mm), Pedaraveedu (10.8mm), Inkollu (10.6 mm) and Tallur (9.6mm)