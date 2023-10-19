HamberMenu
Pullela Gopichand and Karanam Malleswari selected for YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards

They are among the 23 persons selected under the category; four have been selected for the YSR Achievement Awards

October 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Adviser (Communications) G.V.D. Krishna Mohan and I&PR Commissioner T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Adviser (Communications) G.V.D. Krishna Mohan and I&PR Commissioner T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

For the third consecutive year, the Andhra Pradesh government on October 19 announced the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards for 2023.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here, G.V.D. Krishna Mohan, Government Adviser (Communications), said that a committee had scrutinised the nominations received from the District Collectors and the district machinery before finalising the awards.

Of the 27 awards recommended, 23 were Lifetime Achievement Awards and four Achievement Awards.

The committee, comprising Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy; Adviser (National Media) Devulapalli Amar; Mr. Krishna Mohan; Chief Minister’s Secretary (Political) R. Mutyala Raju, I&PR Commissioner T. Vijaykumar Reddy; and Principal Secretaries of various departments, meticulously selected the awardees from a diverse spectrum, he said.

The YSR Achievement Awards would be conferred on Pangi Vineetha for her contribution to agriculture, Khadeer Babu and Mahejabeen, both from Nellore, for Telugu Language - Literature, and Shyam Mohan (Konaseema district) for Social Service.

Those selected for the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards were as follows: Agriculture — V.V. Malla Reddy (Anantapur); Art and Culture — Yaddla Gopalarao (stage artiste, Srikakulam); Talisetti Mohan (Kalamkari artist, Tirupati); Kota Sachidananda Sastry (Harikatha, Bapatla); Kona Sanyasi (Puppetry, Srikakulam); Uppada Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (Kakinada); S.V. Ramarao (Painter, Krishna district); Rao Balasaraswathi (Classical Singer, Nellore); Thallavajhula Sivaji (Painter, Writer, Journalist, - Prakasam district); Chingicherla Krishna Reddy (Folk Arts, Anantapur); Kalisahebi Mahaboob and Sk. Mahaboob Subhani couple (Nadaswaram, Prakasam).

The others who were selected for the award were as follows: Telugu Language & Literature— Prof. Betavolu Ramabrahmam (West Godavari), Namini Subrahmanyam Naidu (Chittoor) and Atthada Appala Naidu (Srikakulam); Sports — Pullela Gopichand (Guntur) and Karanam Malleswari (Srikakulam); Health — Indla Rama Subbareddy (Mental Health, NTR district) and E.C. Vinay Kumar Reddy (ENT, Kakinada); Media:Govindaraju Chakradhar (Krishna district); Social Service — Bezawada Wilson (NTR district), Nirmala Hruday Bhavan (NTR district), and G. Samaram (NTR district).

