Probe sought into removal of CM, MP flex banners near Mahanadu venue in Rajamahendravaram

May 30, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu, The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party leaders led by Rajamahendravaram city in-charge Adapa Srihari lodged a complaint with East Godavari SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy seeking an inquiry into the removal of the flex banners of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and local MP M. Bharat, reportedly by the TDP supporters, on the night of May 27. 

A group of people have reportedly removed the flex banners of the Chief Minister and Mr. Bharat erected on the way to the Mahanadu venue, kicking up controversy. 

In a written complaint on May 28, Mr. Srihari alleged that TDP supporters in a car removed the flex banners on the highway on May 27 night.

SP Mr. Sudheer Kumar has launched the investigation on the issue.  

