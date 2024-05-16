GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Primary teachers seek equal pay for election duty

Published - May 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association have expressed concern over the “anomalies” in payment of honorarium to the staff deployed on election duty across the State.

In a statement, the association State president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said the election staff in Andhra Pradesh were paid much less than their counterparts in Telangana. They also cited anomalies in the payment made to the staff in different constituencies.

Stating that many returning officers have not yet issued the election duty certificates to the staff due to work burden, they urged the officials to issue them at the earliest.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / teachers union

